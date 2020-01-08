|
DICKEN, CYRIL ARTHUR: Naramata, B.C. Passed away peacefully in the company of his brother after a battle with cancer at Trinity Care Centre on Monday Dec. 23rd, 2019. He is survived by his son Frederick Larrivée, brother Martin Dicken, nephew Lee, niece April & her two children Tanner & Paisley Knox and many dear friends who were his extended family. He was predeceased by his mother Elizabeth Anne Wilkie, Nov. 2010 and father Frank Hamilton Dicken, May 2011. A service will be held at Naramata Community Churchon Sunday January 19th at 1:00 PM. Special thanks to the staff at Trinity Care Centre for their compassionate care and Dr. A Bannerman.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 8, 2020