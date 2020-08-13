1/1
RUFIANGE, Dale J.: Sep 15, 1962 - Aug 9, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dale Rufiange on August 9, 2020, at 57 years old, after his courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his mother Mary Rufiange, Valerie (Dave) Fenn, Mark (Kathy) Rufiange, Shelly Stoll, and Chris and Lana Thorsland (Dale's home share providers). Extended family includes many nieces and nephews and a great nephew. Dale was born in Fort St John and moved to Penticton in 1970. He was truly a gift to everyone and taught us all lessons of compassion, patience, inclusion, and love. Dale worked at the PDSCL Training center until he retired in 2010. He enjoyed family get-togethers, excursions with Chris and Lana, Tim Horton's, Boston Pizza, reading books and watching DVD movies. His favorite holidays were his birthday, Christmas and Canada Day. The family would like to truly thank Chris and Lana for sharing their home and love with Dale. In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to Penticton and District Society for Community Living (Community Living Services) 180 Industrial Ave Penticton BC V2A 6X9 "Soar with the angels Dale"

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 13, 2020.
