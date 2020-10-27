BJORNSON, Dale Leroy: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dale Leroy Bjornson on October 20, 2020 at age 82 years. Born on March 15, 1938 in Ryley, Alberta, Dale was the youngest child of Myrtle (nee Rude) and Peter Bjornson. He enjoyed growing up with his siblings, Iris and Dennis, as well as their many cousins in the Tofield area. When Dale was 8 years old, the family spent 2 years in his dad's hometown of Bardu, Norway - this time held great memories for Dale. Dale obtained degrees in both Physical Education, and Education at the University of Alberta. Together with his first wife Joan (nee Dahl) and daughter Michele, he lived and worked at Camrose Lutheran College. New teaching opportunities lead them back to Edmonton and with a growing family that included Dawn, Todd and John, a new home was later found in St. Albert. An enthusiastic teacher, Dale soon became a well-loved Principal at several schools throughout Edmonton. He became the Director of Curriculum for the Edmonton Public School Board, however after a few years he missed his students and returned to being a Principal. After a divorce, Dale found his soul-mate in Elaine Langston, who was also an educator. Along with her children Jay and Jenna, and his sons, they built a new home in St. Albert. Following a stroke at age 56, Dale retired and they moved to Kelowna, B.C. where he and Elaine continued their love of skiing at Big White, golfing, listening to Jazz and Blues, entertaining family and friends, and traveling. When Elaine passed away in 2006, Dale returned to Edmonton to be nearer his children and grandchildren, and kept busy curling, golfing, watching sports, and traveling. Dale was pre-deceased by his parents Peter & Myrtle, his sister Iris Francis, and brother-in-law Glen, ex-wife Joan, and his beloved Elaine. He is survived by brother Dennis and sister-in-law Carol; his children: Michele (Don), Dawn (Steve), Todd (Susan), John, Jay, and Jenna (Scott); and grandchildren: Brendan, Jessie, Krayvin, Rachel, Zoe, Larissa, Hannah, Allyisha, Emma, Grace and Olivia. A celebration of Dale's life will take place in the spring of 2021. Dale and Elaine were supporters of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada - donations in lieu of flowers would be meaningful. To send condolences to the family, please visit: www.riverviewfuneral.com