Dan HAUTALUOMA
HAUTALUOMA, Dan: Dec 3, 1947 - Nov 8, 2020 It is with profound heartbreak that we announce the passing of Dan. He died quietly in his sleep from a heart attack. Predeceased by parents Esko & Marj, wife Lynn, sister Lillian, and best friend Dave Nylund. He leaves behind his partner Vicki, sisters Sue(Noel), Sally(Don), Mary(Mike) and extended family. Also the Nylunds, Marcia, Dale(Dinah), Jeff(Amanda) and truckloads of friends especially Al Beydak(Janet). Born and raised in Maple Ridge, then moved to Kamloops, Chase and Penticton. He took early retirement from a managers position at the Kamloops Liquor Board and then he & Vicki travelled extensively. His passion was cars and he belonged to 2 car clubs. His latest proud possession was a 1929 Ford Tudor that he loved showing especially taking the shows on the road. He was so loved and will be so missed. Hope you find a great set of wheels in the afterlife, Dan. No service at this time due to COVID.

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 20, 2020.
