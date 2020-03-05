Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077

Dan PROULX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan PROULX Obituary
PROULX, Dan: 1936 - 2020 Born on November 14, 1936 in Searchmont, ON, Dan passed away peacefully at his home on February 27, 2020. He leaves behind his loving family: his daughter Trish Proulx and her son Michael; his son Dan Proulx; and his son Kevin (Cherie) Proulx and their children Lynsey, Ava, and Ella. He is also survived by his sisters Pat Cuppage and Anne Marie "Buzz" Gauthier. Sadly, he was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (d. 2018), son Sean (d. 1986), and by five brothers and sisters. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 839 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -