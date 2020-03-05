|
|
PROULX, Dan: 1936 - 2020 Born on November 14, 1936 in Searchmont, ON, Dan passed away peacefully at his home on February 27, 2020. He leaves behind his loving family: his daughter Trish Proulx and her son Michael; his son Dan Proulx; and his son Kevin (Cherie) Proulx and their children Lynsey, Ava, and Ella. He is also survived by his sisters Pat Cuppage and Anne Marie "Buzz" Gauthier. Sadly, he was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (d. 2018), son Sean (d. 1986), and by five brothers and sisters. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 839 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 5, 2020