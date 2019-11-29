|
BOURKE, Daniel Arthur "Dan": Dan was born on April 16, 1959 in Penticton, BC, the youngest son of Olivine Ann (Robertson) and Robert Francis Bourke. Sadly, Dan passed away suddenly in a work accident on November 15, 2019. His family takes great comfort in knowing he was happy doing work he enjoyed and he loved his life. Predeceased by his parents, Bob and Obea, and his older brother Daryl, he will be forever missed by his wife Karie, and their two children Spencer and Kelly. He will also be fondly remembered by his nieces Amanda, Lauren, Julia, and Jessica, his nephews Troy, Steven, Kimba, and Robin as well as his Aunt Isabelle and Uncle Norm, Aunt Julie, Aunt Alice, numerous cousins, in-laws, and friends near and far. Dan graduated from Penticton High School in 1977 and entered the banking industry at the young age of 17. He also worked at Budget Brake and Muffler with a few of his cousins under the direction of their Uncle Warren. Always being entrepreneurial, he had numerous small businesses over the years, and was enthusiastic about new opportunities. In Vancouver and Surrey, he had a career in banking as well as property management. Ultimately his heart lay in Penticton and he was excited to move back with his family in 2015 and start his own landscaping business. An avid adventurer, Dan was always up for a new experience. Over the years he loved to travel, talked friends into skydiving, achieved his recreational pilot's license, taught his family how to camp, and learned to sail. The purchase of Dan's sailboat led to many hours of happiness for him and his family on Okanagan Lake. He followed world politics closely and could always be relied on to have an opinion. Anyone that knew Dan, knew that he had a great sense of humour with his own particular views on the world. We have lost a truly caring, positive and wonderful man. He cared for his family and friends above everything else and this is what gave him the most joy. While his passing is unbelievably hard, he leaves all of us with unforgettable memories that will remain alive in our hearts forever. Dan's family would like to thank all of their family and friends for their outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider making a donation to the Penticton Regional Hospital Foundation. Dan's Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 1st 2019 at 3pm at the Penticton Golf Club.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 29, 2019