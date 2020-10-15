WILLIS, Darlene (née Besler): December 18, 1940 - October 1, 2020 On Thursday October 1, 2020, Darlene Alice Willis (nee Besler) of Penticton passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 79 years. She was predeceased by her parents; first husband Murray; second husband Billy Joe; siblings Kay, Gertrude, Norman, Harry and Raymond as well as niece Sandy and nephew Randy. Darlene will be fondly remembered by her loving family including daughter Darcie (Jim); grandchildren Kiara, Alyssa, Sean and Eli (Tamera); sisters Lenora and Heartha (Norman); nieces and nephews Rick, Joe, Tom, Gary, Lloyd, Robert, Cindy, Barb, Shirley, Betty, Joanne, Debbie, Susie, Terry, Susan, Danny, Rob and Jim; great-nieces Brandi and Chennisse and extended family including Darcy, Barb and Candice. Darlene was born in Saskatchewan and relocated to Oliver in 1945. She worked for many years on the family farm, local packing houses and was a devoted caregiver to her special friend Emily. Darlene volunteered her time with the Legion and loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed "coffee time" laughing and sharing stories. A private family graveside service will be held at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com