Tarves, Darrol Howitt: It is with great sadness that the family of Darrol Howitt Tarves announces his passing on June 30th, at the age of 91 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Iris, and his children, Darcy, Danny "Oscar" and Holly Frankin (Rick). He will forever hold a special place in the hearts of his grandchildren, Jordy Tarves (Michelle), Kim David (Aaron), David Frankin (Blair), Jarrod Gies, Avery Trent (Rob), and his great grandchildren Ben, Myles, Ryan and Jordan. He was born in Calgary, Alberta on August 1st, 1927. It was on this day that the world became a little bit brighter. He was a dedicated and loving father that tried his best to instill the many qualities he held in high regard--honesty, integrity, and compassion. Above all, he believed laughter was the key to life. Darrol was involved with a variety of organizations, including The Central Okanagan Lions Club and The Lonely Loons Fly Fishing Club of Kelowna. Aside from his social clubs, Darrol was an avid fisherman, a nature lover, picture taker (sort of) and someone who thrived in the company of friends and family. In his 91 years, Darrol spread his kindness and charm wherever he went. He was a unique, "larger than life" man who was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor and a gentle soul. He always had a smile and a chuckle with every greeting that simply made you feel special. If you knew him, chances are you will never forget him. An informal celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at Rusty's Sports Lounge, 1525 Dilworth Drive in Kelowna. Please drop in to share a story or memory about Darrol.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 27, 2019