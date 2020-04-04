|
TUTT, David Anthony: October 9, 1935 - March 31, 2020 Born in Kelowna on October 9th, 1935. Died peacefully at home in Lake Country, BC on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020. Dave will forever live in the hearts of his family: his loving wife Ethna; his children Norman (Nichole), Tammy (Mark), Jennifer (Marc), Lonnie (Shawneen), Barbara and Paul; his grandchildren Patric, Kyle, Kyla (Brady), Will, Aaron, Samantha, Jessica, Ana, Hailey, Brooke, Logan, Alex, Ethan, Naomi, Eoin and Chloe; his siblings Hilary (Wally) Appel, Gerry (Helen), Mike (Cherald), Brian (Mary) and Stacy MacInnis; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews in Ireland, Australia and the United States. Predeceased by his son-in-law James, his parents Duncan and Nellie Tutt, and siblings Henry and Frances. A Prayer Vigil officiated by Fr. Gerald Sekanga and a private family Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Sebastian Puthenpura and Fr. Cerlouie Jimenez will be held at St. Edwards Parish. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Due to restrictions in place at this time the Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed through Springfield Funeral Home. For the live stream link visit David's obituary page at www.springfieldfuneralhome.com, where you may also send condolences to the family. Our grateful thanks to Dr. Dan Obedkoff, Patti, Dr. David Kim and associates, Dyck's Pharmacy, Home Care Professionals and Palliative Care Team for their outstanding kindness and medical care of Dave. To our Clergy and Home Spiritual Team, thank you all for your prayers and support of Dave and our family. Should you so wish, donations may be made in Dave's memory to St. Edwards Parish, www.stedwardsparish.ca, 11123 Okanagan Centre Road East, Lake Country, BC, V4V 1H3 or Seton House of Prayer, www.setonhouseofprayer.org, 5819 Chute Lake Rd, Kelowna, BC, V1W 4L6.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 4, 2020