HOWIS, David Patrick "Pat": 1953 - 2019 Beloved husband, father, grandfather (Papa), son, brother, nephew and friend, died peacefully in Penticton, BC while surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lori Howis; his daughters, Candy Conybeer and Christy Howis and his three grandchildren, Ethan, Seth and Morgan. His quiet and gentle nature will be deeply missed by all. Born in Barrie, Ontario on June 25, 1953, Pat lived in many places but settled in Summerland, BC with his wife and daughters in 1979. Over the years, his love for his family could only be rivalled by his love for all things hunting, fishing and his hounds. At Pat's request, no service will be held. The family wishes to thank the home care palliative nurses and the entire staff at Moog & Friends Hospice House for their compassionate care. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 13, 2019