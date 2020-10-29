1/
David Samuel Paul BODNARUK
BODNARUK, David Samuel Paul: David Samuel Paul Bodnaruk of Keremeos, BC, passed away suddenly in his home on October 14, at the age of 62 years. A beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, David's unexpected departure from this Earth and our lives, leaves us feeling profoundly lost but forever grateful to have had experienced his time with us. David leaves behind his sisters, Grace MacLennan and Sharon(John) Lusch, nieces Mallory(Marshall) Banting and Mahkaila Lusch, nephew Scott MacLennan, and family from the Doroshuk's and Bodnaruk's, as well as Shawn Moses, son of long-time companion Lorraine Moses who predeceased him. He was great Uncle to Malcolm, Norah and Lilly Banting. He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Anne Bodnaruk. David's celebration of life will be held late spring in 2021 at a date to be determined. Family and friends may pay their respects at a viewing on Friday, October 30, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Kettle Valley Memorial, 461 Dawson Ave, Penticton, BC. Cremation to follow. To view a full obituary, please visit www.kvmemorial.com.

