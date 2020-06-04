David TETTING
1941 - 2020
TETTING, David: 1941-2020 On Saturday, May 30, 2020 David Tetting of Penticton, BC passed away at the age of 78 years. David is survived by his loving wife, Dee; children, Lisa (Todd), Darin, Jory and Kali; grandchildren, Nicholas, Benjamin, Trey, Christopher, Paige, Aiden and Daylan; and brother, Dan of Phoenix, AZ. He is predeceased by his sister, Mary. At David's request there will be no formal service. "Wherever you are, I will find you." Love, Dee. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 4, 2020.
