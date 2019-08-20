Home

Davidiana Gage McCormack Gadsby was born in England on April 8th, 1933 and was soon after adopted by Willo Ann Gage of Toronto, Canada. After the passing of Davidiana's adopted mother when she was 9 years old, Davidiana was adopted by Willo's sister and brother in law the McCormacks, also of Toronto. At the age of 14 Davidiana and her two sisters Mazo and Mary Joy moved with her parents to Victoria, BC. Davidiana went on to graduate from the Royal Jubilee Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. In that same year she wed the love of her life, Victor Gadsby and went on to enjoy nearly 60 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. Davidiana and Victor had two children, Norman and Willo (Michael) and was survived by her grandchildren Daniel, Charlotte, Erin, Geoffrey, David, Laura, Kristine and Robert and her great grandchildren Aliyah, Miesha, Wynter, Paxton and Bowie. A long time resident of Penticton, Davidiana will be missed by many.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 20, 2019
