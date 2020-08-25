PIERRON, Dawn Angela: It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter, Dawn Angela Pierron, Oliver, July 5, 2020 by pneumonia brought on by a disastrous fall off her horse when it was startled by a large truck blasting its exhaust as it passed. Dawn was born August 27, 1961, in the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. She did very well in school graduating with top marks. As a child, Dawn loved her ballet and was a scholarship student in the Canadian school of Ballet, Kelowna. She did very well in school graduating with top marks. She went into training as a Dental Technician and eventually trained as a Dental Hygienist working in the Dental field for 15 plus years. She became interested in riding and eventually got her own horse, riding up until her disastrous accident. Dawn also had a wonderful talent in interior decorating, creating a beautifully finished home overlooking Okanagan Lake. Dawn is survived by her husband David Oliver, her son Paul Lautch and Grandson Austin, parents Paul and Sylvia Pierron of Kelowna, her sisters Cyndy and Paula, brothers Tom, John and Troy,(Bruce) and all their families. She was predeceased by Great Grandparents Madge and Todd Jannens, her father's parents Dorothy and Leo Pierron, and her mother's parents, Hilma and Gunner Hagblom. Over the years Dawn and David made their home in Grand Forks, Osoyoos and finally West Kelowna. Celebration of life to be announced later.



