de RUSCA Elena BARRENECHEA
BARRENECHEA de RUSCA, Elena: Aug 29, 1926 - June 29, 2020 (Miraflores, Lima-Peru) Elena passed away peacefully. She was a kind hearted role model for generosity and philanthropy. She promoted honesty. She enjoyed many hobbies including classic music, literature, oil on canvas, ceramic and large murals. She was an autodidact artist who was visited by dozens of art students who admired her skill and knowlege. Elena was from Basque legacy, born into a long line of nationally recognized people in the family from both her mother and father. She was predeceased by her long time Italian husband, Felice Rusca Sosso, who passed on July 7, 1998. God took you in his arms... He saw you needed rest... His garden must be beautiful... For He only takes the best... "You will be forever alive in our love as your memories are immortal..."

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 29, 2020.
