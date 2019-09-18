|
SECKINGER (GEE, KIRBY), Debra Elaine: 1965-2019. On September 9, Deb passed away at Moog and Friends Hospice House after a battle with lung cancer. Deb is survived by her three sons, Dustin Gee (Kandice), Devin Gee (Carmen) and Drew Kirby; three grandchildren, Lexi, Sterling and Nixon; two brothers, Ken and Kevin Seckinger; her mother, Joyce Rich, step-father Mel Rich; step-kin, Melinda McLachlin, Bette Jean Lyseyko, Ray Rich, and the fathers of her children, Tom Gee and Mark Kirby. Deb is predeceased by her sister, Sandy Osler and her father, Stanley Seckinger. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Deb's good friend and business partner, Jim Byron who helped take care of Deb during the difficult time in her final months at Hospice. Thank you also to the dedicated staff at Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held at Providence Funeral Homes' Penticton Chapel on Friday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 18, 2019