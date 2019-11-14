Home

Ray, Delbert John: 1940 - 2019. Del passed away suddenly on November 7 at the Penticton Regional Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Irene; son, Brad and his wife, Cindy of Richmond, B.C. and the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Chloe and Matthew; sister, Joan (Chuck) Dupuis; brothers-in-law, Maynard Ducharme and Merle Harding, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Lloyd; sisters, Lorraine Ducharme and Donna Harding, and niece, Rae Dupuis. Del was an elementary school teacher in Penticton for many years and then enjoyed his retirement while gardening, playing bridge, curling, and laughing with family and friends. At Del's request, there will be no service. In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada at www.diabetes.ca. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 14, 2019
