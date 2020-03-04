|
BOUTIN, Denise: Mar. 17, 1932 - Feb. 20, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Denise Ash Boutin on February 20, 2020. Denise was born in Montreal on March 17, 1932, to Edouard Ash and Herva Ash. She grew up in Montreal where she met the love of her life, Réjean Omer Boutin, whom she married on September 21, 1957. Denise and Réjean moved west to pursue business opportunities, living in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver as they raised their young family. Summers often saw the family traveling to the west coast to explore the natural beauty of the BC coast on fishing expeditions to Roberts Creek and Tofino. As their three children left home for university, Reg and Denise followed work back east to Montreal and then for a time in Moncton, before retiring to their beloved Okanagan Valley in 1996. Denise superbly filled the role of wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend with affection, care and steadfast loyalty. She was one classy lady. She will be remembered for her selflessness, dedication to family and friends and her sense of humour. Denise was a beautiful vibrant woman who loved music, dancing, animals and children, Bridge, painting, cooking and entertaining. All will remember her great cooking skills. She always had a twinkle in her eye, a tender heart and a warm smile for all. She will be dearly missed. Throughout her life she befriended many with her wit, enthusiasm and love for making others feel better. Her smile, never-ending hugs and mischievousness will be dearly missed. Without hesitation, Denise would engage and chat with total strangers. She loved meeting people and extended her friendship to all. Her thoughtful nature, spunky personality and varied interests enabled her to captivate a large circle of friends that she valued greatly. Denise loved all animals, no matter their shape or size, and dogs were her favourite. She will be fondly remembered for her positive attitude, lovely smile and sincere personality. She will be remembered for her selflessness, dedication to family and friends, and for her sense of humour. Denise took every opportunity to let those around her know how much she loved and appreciated them. This was especially true for her husband Reg, and her three children Hélène ( Mark Walton ), Louise ( Bruce Greig ) and Marc ( Allison Morgan ). Denise was immensely proud of her grandchildren: Laura, Samuel, Josep, Maurice, Levi and Raven. She is also survived by her siblings Lorraine, Diane and Réal. Denise has left our hearts full of beautiful memories that we will cherish forever. We wish to thank the wonderful community at The Heritage in West Kelowna and her many close friends who filled her life with joy. The family extends its sincere gratitude to the people who showed such care for Denise and brightened her final days, including the wonderful staff at the Kelowna General Hospital and the Pine Acres Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kelowna S.P.C.A. This lovely obituary was written by Rejean Boutin, Denise's loving husband prior to his passing.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 4, 2020