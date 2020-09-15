CROTTY, Dennis Alexander: Dennis Alexander Crotty was born on July 8, 1934 in Edmonton Alberta to Denis & Elizabeth Crotty who both emigrated from Ireland in 1921. Dennis had a love of hockey which started as a young man when his parents billeted hockey players for the Detroit Red Wings farm team, the Edmonton Flyers. His home was a meeting place for the players after each game. In all those years, there was never a missed hockey game and always free hockey sticks he even acted as a volunteer hockey scout at various minor leagues throughout Alberta. At one of the hockey games he met Janice, the love of his life and after 2 years of dating they were married on May 8th, 1959 and still held hands after 61 years of marriage. Dennis started his 40 year career at International Harvester in Edmonton with moves to Vancouver B.C., Burlington Ontario and finally Calgary Alberta. Dennis retired in October 1995 and moved to Kelowna, a favourite family holiday spot. Dennis was an avid volunteer in Kelowna. He volunteered with the RCMP as a Citizen's Patroller and in Speed Watch. He was also trained to operate the Community Policing Office and worked as a newsletter editor for a variety of clubs. Dennis enjoyed his life in Kelowna where his love of hockey continued as a Rockets season ticket holder. Dennis was known for his kind heart and loving spirit and will be missed by all who knew him. He loved his grandchildren dearly and was always ready with fun activities, stories to tell and games to play. Dennis is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Leslie (Kirk), son Darren and grandchildren Amanda, Rebecca, Natasha, Oliver & Jackson; sister & brother-in-law (Eleanor & Robert) his nieces Leslie, Christine, Jennifer & Heather, and many grand-nieces & grand nephews. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021 so that his family and friends can attend. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart & Lung Foundation, Parkinson's Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences maybe sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com