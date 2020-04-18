|
RAU, Dennis, Herbert: Sep. 07, 1950 - Apr. 09, 2020 We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Dennis Herbert Rau on April 9 from complications due to COVID-19. Dennis was born Sept 7, 1950 in Wetaskiwin, AB, the fifth child of Lottie and Karl Rau. Dennis met and married Anita in Edmonton, AB in 1976. In 1981, they moved back to Anita s home town of Kelowna, BC, along with their two children. Dennis settled into a career with Canada Revenue Agency that spanned 34 years and he retired in 2015. He had a strong faith and was part of the Lutheran Church his whole life. Dennis was survived by his loving wife Anita (nee Hanet), two children Neal and Jennifer (Jay) Jackson, two grandchildren Caleb and Rhiannon Jackson, his sister Ruth Ertman and lifelong best friend Don Gering. He was predeceased by his parents Lottie and Karl and his brothers Rudy, Leo and Irvin Rau. Dennis loved to travel and over the past 40 years he, along with his wife and kids (when they could join), has visited much of the world. From New Zealand to Italy to Florida and everywhere in between. He had visited more than 40 different countries and had plans for many more. Dennis took great enjoyment from his time spent with his family and he was so proud of his kids and grandkids. He made sure to connect with family and friends as often as he could. He was a great friend to many and you could often find him talking with a neighbor at any given time, whether it was at home or any campsite they were parked at. Dennis and Anita were great parents, travel partners, and so enjoyed doing life together. He will be greatly missed. We would like to say a big thank you to each Paramedic, Emergency Room and ICU staff member that cared for him so well. A memorial will be planned for the fall of 2020 circumstances permitting.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 18, 2020