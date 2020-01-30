|
CHUDYK, Derek Curtis: Derek Curtis Chudyk of Summerland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 23, 2020 at the age of 62 years. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife and best friend of 42 years, Candy; his precious children Natasha (Matt) Saunders, Nikki, and Clint; grandchildren Bennett and Naomie; parents Tony and Elsie Chudyk of Fisher Branch, MB; brother Brad Chudyk (Dana) of Winnipeg, MB; mother-in-law Margaret Liston; sister-in-law Linda Sieben of Maple Ridge, BC; brother-in-law Bruce Liston (Ruby) of Alberta Beach, AB; brother-in-law Lyle Liston (Bonnie) of Chubbuck, ID; niece Shawna Gudaitis (Tom) of Maple Ridge, BC; niece Alida Van Thiel; nephew William Liston of Port Coquitlam, BC; and many cousins, aunts and friends. Derek was born in Arborg, MB on April 24, 1957. He grew up in Fisher Branch, MB where he worked on the family farm and store. After high school graduation he became a journeyman lineman with Manitoba Hydro working all throughout the province. It was through his work that he met the love of his life Candy, in Limestone, MB in 1977. His career gave him the opportunity to work in many locations including the Arctic Circle and various communities in the Northwest Territories. He also worked as a lineman in Chicago, IL when the city was doing a major upgrade. Derek got the position as lineman with the District of Summerland in 1989, so moved his young family out West where he worked for the municipality for 30 years finishing his career as Electrical Foreman. He was involved in his community with Kinsmen and Boy Scouts. He was a wonderful cook, loved all kinds of music, especially the blues, and had a lifelong passion for motorcycles and old trucks. He loved traveling with Candy and the kids and felt fortunate to have enjoyed many trips to Mexico, the USA, the Caribbean, and Scotland. He especially loved his long trips on his Harley Davidson. He was a fan of his beloved Winnipeg Jets. He had the greatest sense of humor and was so much fun to be around. He had so many wonderful friends and was a loving husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. His biggest pride and joy were his three children, Natasha, Nikki, and Clint who learned from him that what is most important is what's on the inside and he was so proud they grew up to have these attributes: to be kind, thoughtful, and generous, to be a loyal friend, to have faith, and to always do the right thing, which is exactly the way Derek lived his life. He loved being Papa to his two cherished grandchildren Bennett and Naomie. They brought him so much joy. He will be missed by many. Memorial service: 1:00 p.m. - Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Summerland Baptist Church, 10318 Elliott St., Summerland, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, 550 Carmi Ave., Penticton, BC V2A 9Z9. Legal spelling of name: Derrick Curtis Chudyk Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 30, 2020