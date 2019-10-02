Home

Diana Lynn Trenton

Trenton, Diana Lynn: Passed away surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. She was lovingly cared for by the staff at Hospice House in Kelowna. Lynn is survived by her loving family; husband Jack, Children Kim (Brett), Dustin, Tyler and daughter-in-law, Kristina, grandchildren Christian, Avery, Isaac and Isabelle, and great-grandchildren Elianna and Lily, sister Pat (Terry) and her dear caregiver, Kaylene. Lynn was predeceased by her father, Peter Richardson, mother Margaret and brother Darryl. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 1905 Springfield Road, Kelowna on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Guests are welcome to join the family afterwards at the Shannon Lake Golf Course, 2649 Shannon Lake Road. The family wish to thank the team of palliative care nurses and staff at Hospice House for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice House. (www.hospicehousekelowna.com) Arrangements are in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre (250-768-8925). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 2, 2019
