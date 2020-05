BLAKE, Diana Lynne: born on May 17, 1946 in Winnipeg, MB; passed away peacefully at Haven Hill Retirement Centre on May 3, 2020. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Tannia (Darrell), Catherine, son Justin (Charlotte); 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brother Jim; and sisters Karen, Kathy, Sandra and many friends. She was predeceased by her son Wesley and ex-husband Barry. She is remembered for her pleasant, easy going nature and infectious smile. A Celebration of Diana's life will be held at a later date. Mom, you are forever in our hearts. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com