Diana Lynne BLAKE
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLAKE, Diana Lynne: born on May 17, 1946 in Winnipeg, MB; passed away peacefully at Haven Hill Retirement Centre on May 3, 2020. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Tannia (Darrell), Catherine, son Justin (Charlotte); 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brother Jim; and sisters Karen, Kathy, Sandra and many friends. She was predeceased by her son Wesley and ex-husband Barry. She is remembered for her pleasant, easy going nature and infectious smile. A Celebration of Diana's life will be held at a later date. Mom, you are forever in our hearts. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved