CAPOZZI, DIANE (DEE) BEVERLEY, NEE MYLES (1948-2019) Our dear beautiful Dee passed away on September 23, the first day of autumn, of complications from a stroke. Dee died peacefully with her "two favourite guys", loving partner Kelvin and dear brother Don, and her two fur babies Carlos and Remy by her side. She was predeceased by her dad (Russ, 1970), mum (Irene, 1989), and husband (Joe, 2004). Dee's glamour was only exceeded by her keen mind. She was a philanthropist and a volunteer par excellence who had a significant impact on the community in which she lived. With her elegant enthusiasm, she was able to inspire many to support numerous important causes, and always put other's needs above her own. She had a successful modelling career in her 20s in Toronto where she fell in love with travel. She then met and married Joe, and was soon enjoying travel with him for business and pleasure. After Joe's passing, she continued many a foreign adventure with Don and explored North America in the motorhome with Kelvin. That motorhome covered many a mile. Dee also loved her times at Point Roberts where she would spend hours collecting sea glass on her beach walks, visiting family and enjoying sunsets. She had frequent long stays in Mexico, from the early years with Joe in their home in Acapulco to the past decade wintering in La Manzanilla. She had only just returned from a trip to Eastern Europe days before her passing. Dee held her many friends and family oh so close. There is a hole in all of our hearts. We will remember her in our knitting circles, our close coffee groups, and our walks with the dogs. She has truly changed all of us with her love. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 11th at the Kelowna Yacht Club from 2-5pm. www.deecapozzi.splashthat.com. No flowers please, donations to the Central Okanagan Foundation-Capozzi Family Fund. A special thank you to the ICU staff at VGH for their warm, compassionate care. IT'S NOT THE DESTINATION….ITS THE JOURNEY
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 5, 2019