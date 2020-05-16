BAKER, Diane Marie (nee Bonthoux): Diane Marie Baker passed away peacefully at Kelowna Hospice House, on May 2, 2020, at the age of 76. Diane will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family: husband, Phil of Kelowna; son, Kevin (Stacey) of Kelowna; granddaughter Taylor; sisters, Emilie Paterson of Trout Creek, Judi (Don) Johnson of Westbank; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Diane was predeceased by her sister Ann-Marie Smith in 2009. Diane was born in Penticton BC in 1944, to Emile and Gertrude Bonthoux, and grew up on the family farm in Trout Creek. After graduation, she spent time in London, England; Victoria B.C.; Cranbrook B.C.; Vernon B.C. and eventually retired in Kelowna. In 1975, she met the love of her life, Phil, whom she married in 1981. Diane spent many years working as a bank teller, small business owner and care aid at a retirement home. During her life, Diane enjoyed golf, curling, crossword puzzles and spending time with family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching many sports - especially when her granddaughter played. At Diane's request, there will not be a service. The family wishes to thank the nurses and support staff of Kelowna Hospice House and the Kelowna Cancer Centre. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 16, 2020.