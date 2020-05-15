ROSSDEUTSCHER, Dieter: It is with great sadness that the family of Dieter Rossdeutscher announces his passing on Tuesday May 12th, 2020 at the age of 80 years in Kelowna, BC. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Rosemarie and his children Juergen and Susanne (Grant). Dieter will also be fondly remembered by his 6 grandchildren, Mckenzie and Alexis, Matthew (Haley), Scott, Alita (Jesse) and Ryan (deceased Zack). Dieter had a loving relationship with his sister Brigitte (Karl) in Germany and is predeceased by his brother Harry (Doris). He is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends and close neighbors. An interment ceremony and intimate family service will be held on Tuesday May 19th, 2020 at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Hospice House Kelowna, 2035 Ethel Street, Kelowna, BC. hospicehousekelowna.com. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 15, 2020.