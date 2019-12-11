|
Macdonald, Donald A.: May 07, 1937 - Dec. 03, 2019 Don was born May 7, 1937 in Grande Prairie, Alberta to Donald John and Caroline Macdonald. He was widowed from his wife Edith in 2002 with whom Don raised two sons, Donald John and Lance Cameron, and later married Lynda. Don spent his career initially with Sears Canada before moving to Kelowna in 1992 where he began a career in real estate with Dilworth Mountain. Always community minded, Don was a long-standing member of Rotary and contributed to a variety of projects in each community where he lived. Politics played an important role in Don's life and he even served as campaign manager for Kelowna's local MP. Don passed peacefully with family by his bedside December 3rd. He is survived by wife Lynda, sister Marion Taylor, sons Donald (Rochelle) and Lance (Amy) and 5 grandchildren Maren, Ainsley, Sydney, Hamish and Camryn, and is warmly remembered by family and friends. Per Don's wishes there will be private gathering of close family only.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 11, 2019