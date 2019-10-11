|
McROBB, Donald Alan: April 18, 1937 - September 29, 2019. It is with heartfelt sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of Don McRobb surrounded by family on September 29, 2019. Don, the first Donald Alan McRobb of three, will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Darlene; daughter Terry (Marty); daughter in law Tammy (Alan 1961-2012); daughter Jill (Doug); grandchildren Sydney, Sabina, Donnie, Logan, Austin, Chelsea (Mike), and Doug (Nicole); great grandchildren Emma, Abigayle and Zander. Don was predeceased by his children Darla Dawn and Alan, his parents James and Edna, his brother Keith and his sister Doreen. Don deeply loved his family and treasured friendships. We are left with beautiful memories. No service will be held at this time; however, Don will be laid to rest with family in Calgary, AB. In lieu of flowers, our family wishes that you spend time with those you love.
