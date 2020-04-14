|
WRIGHT, Donald, H: Apr 29, 1934 - Mar 31, 2020 We sadly announce the passing on Donald Wright at Westview Place, Penticton. Don is survived by his loving partner of over 20 years, Margaret MacPherson. Don was born to Richard and Ethel (Slaymaker) Wright on April 29th, 1934 together with his twin brother, Gordon. There were five children in the family, Gertrude, Lorne, Marie and twins, Don and Gordon. Sadly Richard passed away on Aug 16, 1937 leaving Ethel with five young children. Ethel later married Richard Schmidt and the family moved to Osooyos where Rick Schmidt was born. Don was employed for many years by the Summerland Research and Development Centre and resided in Summerland. Don enjoyed his early married years with his wife Netty and her daughter Annette, until Nettie's passing. Don was married to Ann Rae Beggs in 1982 until her passing in 1998. They shared many happy times with his two step sons, Dan (Sandra) and Randy (Lori) and their families. After Rae passed in 1998, Don met Margaret MacPherson Who always said that "God saved the best for last" when she was describing their loving relationship. Don and Margaret were an active part of an RV group and spent many happy times camping in the U.S. and B.C. Don loved gardening, and his flowers, fruit trees and vegetable gardens were a great source of pride. Don was a kind, friendly and unassuming person, he loved to entertain and his fabulous fresh fruit salads and pancakes were always a treat. Don had the happy ability to "Grow where he was planted" and was a willing driver for the grandchildren, picking them up from school and activities. All the grandkids held a special place in their hearts for Don. Don was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Lorne, Gordon and Rick and his sister Gertie. Left to mourn his passing are his step-sons, Danny and Randy and their families, his sister, Marie, sister in law, Susan Wright, and Margaret's daughters, Margaret(Dwight) Lorraine, Donna (Kevin) and their families. Safe in the arms of Jesus A celebration of Don's life will be announced at a later date. There will be no service at this time.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 14, 2020