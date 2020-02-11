|
|
HAGGERTY, Donald John: 1932 - 2020 Don Haggerty, born June 28, 1932, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 29, 2020. He is survived by his son, Kelly (Lora); daughter, Lana (Vern); grandchildren, Kyle, Shandi and Owen; great-granddaughter, Luella; brother, Wayne (Cathy) and long-time friend and companion, Marie Hay. Predeceased by his wife, Joan. Don was a warm, loving and humble man who loved to crack jokes and make people smile. He enjoyed spending time with his friend, Marie and attending Vees hockey games. Even though he is no longer with us in person, Papa Don will always be in our hearts and thoughts. We love you. There will be no service at this time. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 11, 2020