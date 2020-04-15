Home

Donald Miles BIANCHIN

Donald Miles BIANCHIN Obituary
BIANCHIN, Donald Miles: Passed away after a lengthy illness on April 7th at the are of 72. Born on February 13, 1948 in Victoria. Son of Arnold and Gertrude Bianchin. Grew up in the Harewood area of Nanaimo. Player soccer as a goal tender including U.B.C. Trainer for Merilomas and coached Girls soccer. Worked at the L.C.B. were he became a manager and took a position at Penticton where he retired. A great place for his friends to come golfing. Survived by his brother Richard, sister-in-law Nicki, niece and nephew Katie and Mark. Much loved grand niece and nephew Hailey and Jake. No service planned at this time. In leu of flowers please send a donation to the cancer charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 15, 2020
