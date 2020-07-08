1/1
McPHAIL, Donalda "Donna" Jean: September 7, 1942 - July 2, 2020 On July 2, 2020, Donalda Jean McPhail passed away at age 77. Donna is survived by Peter, her loving husband of 54 years; son Michael (Jennifer Del-Rio); daughter Erin; daughter-in-law Teri McPhail; grandchildren Mitchell McPhail, Jennifer McPhail, & Alyssa Del-Rio; brothers Jim Haggerty & John (Brenda) Haggerty; niece Morgan; nephew Ryan (Daniella) & family; & many wonderful friends and neighbours who surrounded her. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. In view of the restrictions due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at a later date. For more about Donna's life or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com


