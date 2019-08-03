Home

Lusted, Donna: Donna Louise Lusted, age 86, passed away peacefully July 6, 2019 due to heart failure. Born Sept 3, 1932 on a farm in Roleau Sask to Bill and Zelma Joynt. The family settled in Regina. Donna attended Victoria Elementary and Central High School. She loved singing and performing in choral groups. In 1952 she married Robert Lusted and a became a farm wife in Pense Sask. Donna was very active in her community, raising 4 kids and helping with farm duties. The Family moved to BC in 1969 and settled in Penticton. After 17 years, Bob employed with Govt Canada and Donna Penticton Retirement Centre, they both retired. They enjoyed travelling, living in the Okanagan, Victoria and finally White Rock. Donna was predeceased by her sisters Lucille Jones and Isobelle Wilson. She is survived by her husband Bob, children Holly (Geoff), Bill (Tammy), John(Chris) and Connie (Lance) plus 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donna's last words were "I love you all very much"
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 3, 2019
