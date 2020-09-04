SIMKINS, Donna Mae Marlene: Donna passed away On Aug 12 2020 At the age of 86. Donna was born to Donald & Amanda Robertson in Grandview MB, where they resided until her family moved up to Flin Flon Manitoba. They then moved back to Grandview some years later after her father purchased the family farm. Three years later they moved out to Kelowna, Donna was 14 years old at the time. The Robertsons lived in an old farm house located at the end of Morrison Ave that now resides at Guisachan Place as a historical building. Later they purchased property on Morrison Ave where Donna would reside for the next 72yrs. Donna graduated from KSS and went on to work for S.M. Simpson's sawmill as a book keeper, she then went on to work for the Esso Bulk Plant as their book keeper for next 40 years, retiring with a gold watch. Donna found retirement didn't suit her and went on to work for Ehmen Printing for the next 15 years, finally retiring at the age of 74. Donna married Roy Thomas Simkins the love of her life in 1953. They purchased land on Morrison Ave where she and Roy her husband built their home. They had three children Laurena, James and Leah-Anne. . Donna had many passions throughout her life, she figure skated from an early age and into her late 20's. She also had a love for horses and horseback riding and was a true animal lover, she was never without a dog till the very end. She and her husband loved to ski, both doing so, well into her 70's, her husband well into his 80's. Donna was an accomplished seamstress and knitter, she sewed many beautiful outfits for her children and herself. Her hand knitted sweaters will always be cherished by those who received them. Donna lived life to the fullest, never afraid to venture out on an adventure, she travelled to many countries however Spain always held a special part in her heart. She loved spending time with friends and family, always an amazing hostess and truly the life of the party. Donna is survived by her husband of 67 years Roy Thomas Simkins, her daughter Laurena Bennett, sons James Roy Simkins, Paul Murtagh, son in law Gordon Raynard and Kathy Kendall..Her 4 grandchildren Melissa Simkins, Nevada Belisle, Amanda and Aaryn Raynard. Her great grandchildren Fallon, Declan, Siri, and Gunnar Belisle. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Amanda Robertson and her daughter Leah-Anne Michelle Simkins Raynard. Donna was a great friend, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of life will be heard at a later date.Donations of your choice in honour of Donna's memory.



