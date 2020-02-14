|
CARRITT, Doreen Anne: 1933 - 2020 Mrs. Doreen Anne Carritt (nee Bourke), beloved wife of Mr. Don Carritt of Red Deer, Alberta, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Doreen was born and raised in Kelowna, British Columbia on November 27, 1933. Doreen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Don, her two daughters, Wendy and Karen of Red Deer, two grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She will also be sadly missed by her brother, Harold and his children, Stacey and Sheldon, all of Kelowna, British Columbia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives. Doreen was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Marion. A Celebration of Doreen's Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com. Arrangements in care of Parkland Funeral Home and Crematorium, 6287 - 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer. 403.340.4040.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 14, 2020