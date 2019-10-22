Home

BOSER, Doreen (Volk): February 23, 1943 - October 16, 2019. Doreen Boser (Volk) passed away peacefully at Central Okanagan Hospice House on October 16 at the age of 76 after a long struggle with COPD. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Joe Boser; her brothers Al (Thelma) Volk; and Don (Dorthy) Volk. Doreen is survived by her daughter Susan Boser and son Darran Boser; brothers Ray Volk, Bob (Gwen) Volk, and sister Maryann (Don) Ross, all from Kelowna. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Doreen, the eldest daughter of Vincent and Selma Volk, was born in Buelya, Saskatchewan on Feb 23, 1943, in the local hotel her parents owned and operated. At the age of 4 she moved to Kelowna, where she grew up in the community of Rutland. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church (formerly St. Theresa's) at 750 Rutland Rd N, Kelowna, BC. A luncheon and celebration of her life will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Doreen Boser to the Central Okanagan Hospice House, hospicehousekelowna.com, or the Childcare Department of YMCA of the Okanagan, ymcaokanagan.ca/donate. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
