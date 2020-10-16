1/1
Doreen DONOHOE
DONOHOE, Doreen: Doreen Donohoe passed away on October 8, 2020, from heart disease. She was predeceased by her husband Willard (1980) and is survived by her children: Dan (Sheila), Brian (Raelene) and Maureen (Duncan). Grandchildren: Angela, Sheri (Juan), Jayme (Adam), McLean (Sienna), Derek (Samantha), and Keevin, and great grandson, Cristian. Doreen was born on May 13, 1935 in Vancouver and spent her adult life in Penticton. She was a huge Vees and Canucks fan, but her biggest love was spending time with her family and friends. Thank you to all who supported her, including Doctors Burgoyne, Hodgson, Cleveland, Dyck and their staff. Save On Foods pharmacy, SP3 staff and her many friends. No service by Doreen's request. Condolences may be shared by visiting everdenrust.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440
