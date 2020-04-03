|
|
GARTEL, Doreen E.: Doreen E Gartel went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 29th, 2020, aged 87 years. She is survived by her sister Joan, brother John, son Ron and grandchildren Grace, Hannah, Jakob, Jonah and Adam. She was predeceased by her parents Jean and Lindsay Doree, and partner Henry Tibbey. Doreen grew up in a small town in East Kootenay where her father was the town (BC mounted police) constable. Doreen spent a lot of time with her father and as a child had a lot of inside information about her fellow townsfolk. She witnessed her father's example of staying calm and dealing fairly to keep the peace in their town. These qualities were later put to use in her chosen career as a teacher. Doreen loved children and education became her lifelong passion. Doreen shared her love of learning with many groups of children in several BC communities, and even a stint in Whitehorse, Yukon, over twenty plus years of teaching. Her favourite was teaching grade ones, as they were so receptive to learn. In the mid 1960's Doreen settled in Kelowna where she met and married John Gartel and had a son. Doreen took a hiatus from teaching in the 70's and devoted her full attention to being a mother. In the mid 1980's she returned to school at UBC and received her B-Ed degree. Throughout her whole life Doreen had a strong faith and was a devout Roman Catholic. Wherever she was she enjoyed being a member of a church community. For the later portion of her life she attended St Theresa's in Rutland and participated as a Eucharistic Minister. In the last years of her life she enjoyed spending time with her friend and later caregiver Victor Isaak who helped to make those years much richer. She enjoyed painting; her art hangs on the walls in several of the care homes she resided in. In these times of social distancing a small family service and interment will take place Friday, April 3 2020 at 10:00 am at St Theresa's cemetery, 2860 Sexsmith Rd, Kelowna, BC officiated by Father Pat Monette. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the SPCA, spca.bc.ca. "We Will Meet Again" Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 3, 2020