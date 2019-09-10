|
FORRESTER, Doreen (née Dawson): December 30, 1925 - August 31, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother on August 31, 2019 after a brief decline in health. She is survived by her daughter Sharron, granddaughter Shelly, great granddaughter Aubrey, and grandson Sean. Born Doreen Margaret Dawson, on the farm in Cadillac, Sask. on a very stormy night December 30, 1925. She experienced several occupations from store clerk, to factory worker, to dental assistant. She had a passion for cooking and dancing and did a lot of both in her life. When she met her second husband Mel, her dreams of travelling the world came true. They loved their winters in their home in Mesa for many years. Doreen was always a loving caring woman and had friendships that lasted a lifetime. She will be sadly missed by all that knew her. By Doreen's request there will be no service or Celebration of Life. She lived life to the fullest daily. In lieu of flowers she would want everyone to just be kind to one another, enjoy life every day, and give someone a hand up, like she always did. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 10, 2019