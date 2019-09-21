|
|
CHASE, Doreen Phyllis (Titanich): Born April 21, 1946 passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 17, 2019 at the age of 73. Predeceased by her first husband Vernon Clarence Titanich and by her second husband Anthony Edward Chase. Survived by her sons Dean Titanich, Neal Titanich, Cory Titancih, Daryl Titanich and stepsons Tom Chase, and Christopher Chase. Funeral Service to be held at 10:00 am Wednesday September 25th at Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road. Interment to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 21, 2019