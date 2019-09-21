Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valleyview Funeral Home
165 Valleyview Road
Kelowna, BC V1X3M5
(250) 765-3147
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Valleyview Funeral Home
165 Valleyview Road
Kelowna, BC V1X3M5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen CHASE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Phyllis (Titanich) CHASE


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen Phyllis (Titanich) CHASE Obituary
CHASE, Doreen Phyllis (Titanich): Born April 21, 1946 passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 17, 2019 at the age of 73. Predeceased by her first husband Vernon Clarence Titanich and by her second husband Anthony Edward Chase. Survived by her sons Dean Titanich, Neal Titanich, Cory Titancih, Daryl Titanich and stepsons Tom Chase, and Christopher Chase. Funeral Service to be held at 10:00 am Wednesday September 25th at Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road. Interment to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now