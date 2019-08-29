|
ZACHARUK, Doris: Passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday August 24 and the age of 101. Not sick, just old. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Nick and sons Ivan (Audrey) and Don. Left to grieve are son Bob (Susan) and daughter Judy. She was the proud grandmother of Erin (Steve), Jerritt, and Kent (Rebecca), and great-grandmother of Alex, Ava and Myka. Doris will be further remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. Doris was born and raised on a farm near Wroxton, Sask. She married and moved to Rhein, Sask. Where she and Nick raised their family. After retirement the couple moved to Westbank, BC to enjoy the summers and mild winters. Loved to walk out in the yard, tend to her garden and pick fruit right off the trees. Now, she's gone, off to meet those that went before her. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 29, 2019