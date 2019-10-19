|
Muzzillo, Dorothea Beatrice Elizabeth Huhn: March 11th 1919 - October 7th 2019. With great sadness we say good bye to our beloved Dorothea: She graced our lives for over one hundred years. Friend to many, inspiration to all, loved by everyone who knew her. Predeceased by her husband Joe, her sisters Rene, and Yvonne, her bother Ed, and her grandson Garrett. Dorothea lived a long, active life right up to her last moments. Survived by her three children Ron (Chris), Celestine (Larry), and Del (Alandra); three surviving grandchildren: Celena, Leah, Tyson; extended family which includes three additional grandchildren: Tina, Rick, and Mike; and many treasured friends. As an innovative, award-winning, dedicated Penticton based school teacher she made a difference in many hundreds of lives over the 20 years that she taught. Many former students continued to visit her right up to her last days. After retirement from teaching she travelled the world, and continued to inspire many by her courage, kindness, and zest for life. Dorothea loved everyone, and she let everyone know. She survived and overcame most of the effects of Alzheimer's disease for many years, but complications from a hip fracture, tragically, took her life. She succumbed to her injury. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday October 26th at 2pm at the Penticton United Church.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 19, 2019