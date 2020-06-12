REIMCHE, Dorothea Katherine: Dorothea Katherine Dorothea Reimche passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 100 years. She is survived by her loving husband Herbert Bruce, her children Twyla Dolores Gimbel, Kenneth Dale (Shirley) Reimche, Audrey Dawn (Lester) Bigelow, Debbie Lou Schwarz; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road on Monday June 15th from 10:00-12:00 pm. The Graveside Service will be at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday June 15th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, www.kghfoundation.com. 250-862-4438. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the Reimche family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 12, 2020.