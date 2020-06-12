Dorothea Katherine REIMCHE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REIMCHE, Dorothea Katherine: Dorothea Katherine Dorothea Reimche passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 100 years. She is survived by her loving husband Herbert Bruce, her children Twyla Dolores Gimbel, Kenneth Dale (Shirley) Reimche, Audrey Dawn (Lester) Bigelow, Debbie Lou Schwarz; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road on Monday June 15th from 10:00-12:00 pm. The Graveside Service will be at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday June 15th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, www.kghfoundation.com. 250-862-4438. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the Reimche family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Valleyview Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valleyview Funeral Home
165 Valleyview Road
Kelowna, BC V1X3M5
2507653147
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved