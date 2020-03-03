|
STEWART, Dorothy "Dot" Irene (née Norman): Born April 27, 1929 in Rabbit Lake, Saskatchewan, the eldest of 4 children of Ollie and Rose (née Pierce) Norman passed away peacefully at Penticton Regional Hospital on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 67 years, James Raymond (Ray) Stewart in May 2016. Dot is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Merle (Dale) Marchessault, Jim (Sandy) Stewart and Judy (David) Dingwall; 6 grandchildren: Michael (Debbie) Marchessault, Andy (Zu) Stewart, Megan (Doug) Worley, Sean (Tara) Stewart, Steven (Amanda) Dingwall and Michael (Alyssa) Dingwall; and 7 great-grandchildren: Sidney, Sam and Charlie Worley; Braelie and Deagan Stewart; and Hanna and Liam Dingwall; 2 step-granddaughters: Brittany and Kate-Lyn Forrest; and 2 sisters Audrey Harvey and Margaret (Ray) Baillie. Dot and Ray were married July 10, 1948 in Langley, B.C. and honeymooned in Penticton and Peachland. They built a house in Langley and had 3 children then moved to Penticton in 1956 and built a house on the West Bench. They moved to White Lake in 1959 when Ray was hired as the caretaker at the observatory. Mom had a variety of jobs before also being hired by the observatory. Mom and Dad loved to dance and took up square dancing. They were very good bridge players and were founding members of the Penticton Duplicate Bridge Club. Mom took on the responsibility of Director for the club and was very good at resolving issues. They enjoyed golf, taking up the sport prior to retirement. They went on numerous cruises and enjoyed trips to Australia, Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Mom was an excellent cook and baker; there were always cookies and pies in the freezer. Her cinnamon buns were a favorite for everyone, especially the grandchildren. Dad had a huge garden and Mom made sure everything was preserved for the winter. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by her family. The family thanks Dr. Westby who has been so kind in his care of mom. Thank you to the staff on the 6th floor at the hospital who were so respectful of mom's wishes and needs - you are all greatly appreciated. A very special thank you to the staff at The Hamlets in Penticton who have been so caring of mom, and dad, since they moved in in 2013. No service at mom's request. In lieu of flowers a donation to your favorite charity would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 3, 2020