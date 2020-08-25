MELATINI, Dorothy Jean: 1928 - 2020 Passed away August 18, 2020 in Penticton. She is survived by her children, Diane (Len) McFarland, Joanne (Len) Johnson and Michael (Carol) Melatini; grandchildren, Angela, Ryan (Alex), Curtis, Johanna, Dustin and one great grandchild, Aspen. She was predeceased by her husband James. A private family gathering to remember Dorothy will take place in Penticton. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be directed to St. Saviour's Anglican Church Penticton Discretionary Fund. The family thank the staff of Westview Extended Care for the wonderful care they provided our mother. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com