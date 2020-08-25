1/1
Dorothy Jean MELATINI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELATINI, Dorothy Jean: 1928 - 2020 Passed away August 18, 2020 in Penticton. She is survived by her children, Diane (Len) McFarland, Joanne (Len) Johnson and Michael (Carol) Melatini; grandchildren, Angela, Ryan (Alex), Curtis, Johanna, Dustin and one great grandchild, Aspen. She was predeceased by her husband James. A private family gathering to remember Dorothy will take place in Penticton. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be directed to St. Saviour's Anglican Church Penticton Discretionary Fund. The family thank the staff of Westview Extended Care for the wonderful care they provided our mother. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1130 Carmi Avenue
Penticton, BC BC V2A 3H2
250-493-4112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved