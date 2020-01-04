Home

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
Dorothy Louisa Ennis PARKER

Dorothy Louisa Ennis PARKER Obituary
PARKER, Dorothy Louisa Ennis: Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Care Home of Fort Langley Seniors Community. She was 89 years old. She is survived by; her children; Roger (Hazel) and Karen (Tony), her grandchildren Andrew and Heather (Clay), and great-grandchild James Joseph, and many other extended family in both Canada and Ireland. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2018, her son Stephen 1975, and her siblings Freddy and Phyllis. A Funeral Service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church, in Fort Langley, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Followed by private Cremation and then Interment of Ashes in Ireland. The family wishes to thank St George's, Rev. Kelly Duncan and the nursing staff at the Care Home for their compassionate care. No flowers. Donations can be made to her late son's trust: Stephen Parker Memorial Trust, at the City of Belfast Youth Orchestra www.cbyo.co.uk/pages/stephen-parker-award/11. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.arbutusfuneralservice.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 4, 2020
