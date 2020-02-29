|
PEARSON, Doug Philip: 1926-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doug Pearson of Penticton, BC on February 17, 2020. Doug passed away peacefully at the age of 93 years, just three short weeks before his 94th birthday. Doug is survived by daughter, Susan (Bob) McMillan and their children, Claire McMillan and Sean (Alexa Lauzon) McMillan; son, Graham (Darcelle) Pearson and their children, James (Rebecca Ready) Pearson and Mallory (Leonardo Reda) Pearson; daughter, Kimberly (Rod) McDonald, their daughter, Crystal McDonald and her daughter, Natalia. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Marjory; infant son, Mark and an infant daughter at birth. Douglas Philip Pearson was born in Kelowna, BC to Barbara and Humphrey Pearson, who was the Rector at St. Stephens Anglican Church in Summerland. Doug joined the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII, but was subsequently transferred to the Canadian Army, ultimately training with the American forces in Vernon, BC. Luckily for our family the War ended before he deployed, but unfortunately his training caused significant hearing loss. Once he completed his service, Doug pursued his CA designation and enjoyed a successful career as both a Chartered Accountant and a US CPA. Doug and Marj married in 1950 and lived long, fulfilling lives, centered always around family and friends. They enjoyed many great adventures in life including relocating for a decade to San Diego, California. An avid outdoorsman, Doug enjoyed ocean and fly fishing, dirt and mountain bike riding, golf and both downhill and cross-country skiing, especially at the family cabin at Lac Le Jeune, near Kamloops. He was also a talented artist who liked oil and acrylic painting, charcoal sketching and even cartooning. Later in life, he wrote quite a volume of wonderful poetry. He was a true role model to us all. Those who knew Doug would tell you he was a kind gentleman, with a generous heart and great sense of humour. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at both the Village by the Station and Home Instead for the care they provided to Doug, particularly in his final days. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Funeral Homes' Penticton Chapel with interment in Lakeview Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Village by the Station in lieu of flowers; https://gss.org/donate/. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 29, 2020