|
|
SCHMIT, Douglas Albert: April 16, 1935 - January 23, 2020 Surrounded by family, Douglas Albert Schmit passed away on January 23, 2020 at the age of 84 in Melfort, Saskatchewan. Born in Davidson, Saskatchewan to Albert and Frances Schmit, Doug frequently and fondly recounted his childhood experiences involving Bob, Bill, Jim, Joe, and Doris, his cherished siblings. Doug obtained two undergraduate degrees, a Bachelor of Agriculture and a Bachelor of Education, from the University of Saskatchewan. While pursuing his education in Saskatoon, Doug met his dear Inez whom he wed in 1960. They were happily married for 57 years. Together, Inez and Doug raised their four children, Todd, Jodi, Lorne, and Stephanie. Doug's love of learning prompted his attainment of a Master's in Education Administration through the University of Alberta. Following his post graduate studies, Doug and Inez resided in Alberta for most of their working years, moving between Edmonton, St. Albert, Lac la Biche, Fort McMurray, and Vermilion. Although initially a soil surveyor for the Saskatchewan Government, Doug was drawn to the field of education - a sector in which he fulfilled a variety of roles including high school science teacher, school administrator, and, eventually, presidency of two separate post-secondary institutes. As president of Keyano and Lakeland Colleges, Doug found his life's passion (second only to his passion and commitment to family). Throughout these presidencies, Doug was dedicated to bridging education and community, a vision he tirelessly pursued for over 25 years, even during a year-long administrative position at a college in England. Doug and Inez retired to Kelowna, British Columbia where they greatly valued time with family and friends; traveled across continents; and pursued sailing, skiing, golfing, kayaking and slow pitch. After Inez's passing, Doug relocated to Melfort where he enjoyed going to the museum, attending hockey games, and immersing himself in musical performances. Throughout his journey, Doug possessed a zest for life, a subtle graciousness, a unique blend of wit and charm, and an all-encompassing loyalty to family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Doug was predeceased by his wife, Inez Schmit; parents, Albert and Frances Schmit; and his siblings, Bob, Bill, Jim, Joe, and Doris Schmit. Doug is survived by his four children, Todd Schmit, Jodi (Neil) Rutley, Lorne (Maria) Schmit, and Stephanie (Lorne) Rutley; six grandchildren, Danna (Ryan) Harker, Baillie (Andy) Cowden, Keegan Schmit, Kayla Schmit, Matthew Schmit, and Christopher Schmit; four great-grandchildren, Daymon, Sophie, Everest, and Wilder; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in Davidson, Saskatchewan in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Doug may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Canadian Mental Health Association. Condolences may be sent through the Fedusiak Funeral Chapel & Crematorium website https://www.fedusiakfuneralchapel.com/. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fedusiak Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Melfort, SK. (306)752-3838.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 31, 2020