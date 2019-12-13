|
STICKNEY, Douglas Gordon "aka Stick": May 20, 1952 - December 7, 2019. Doug passed away suddenly at home with his loving wife at his side. Predeceased by his parents Gordon (1986) and Anne (2015); survived by his wife Joan Russell, children Jennifer and Gregory, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brothers Les and Dave and their respective families. Doug retired at 62 after 12 years with the Good Samaritan Society and 14 years as an integral part of Penticton and District Retirement Service and Interior Health. He spent as much time as he could, especially since retirement; either on The Harvest golf course or his quad (amongst many other hobbies and interests) and he used his skills and experiences to connect with and invest in the lives of the people around him. Doug was an avid outdoorsman, woodworker, photographer, and musician. He valued his sobriety, was committed to lifelong learning, and lived his life very intentionally. He will be greatly missed by many. There will be a celebration of Doug's life at Willow Park Church, 439 Hwy 33 Kelowna, Friday December 20th at 1:00 pm. Live streaming will be available for those who cannot physically attend at willowparkchurch.com/live. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Muscular Dystrophy Canada at muscle.ca/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Everden Rust Funeral Services; condolences may be left at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 13, 2019