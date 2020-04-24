|
ARTHUR, Douglas James: Passed away on April 07, 2020 at 8:30 PM. He was born in Kelowna, BC where he lived most of his life, on July 11, 1952. He stayed there until he and his wife moved to the "Blue House" in Courtenay for their retirement years. Due to his quiet, dignified reserve, this great, well-accomplished, respected man did more in his life than many would know. An above average student, he left after graduation from Dr. Knox to travel the world. Two years of exploring Australia and New Zealand lead him to the "Bondi Bus" and a group of travellers, whom he joined, winding their way from Bangkok to London. He is remembered by them as a great traveller with a good nature, the lovely young Canadian. Arriving home, BCIT training took him to the NWT where he assayed in a silver mine for two seasons while taking time off from his family's orchard. He enjoyed relating how the marmots would put their paws on his knee asking for more whipped cream which they licked off his fingers. He was fascinated with the ancient ways of survival demonstrated by a family whom he befriended. He eventually took over the operation of the orchard becoming the third generation of Arthurs to work the land. He had a Pilot License and was proud of his perfect circle made in training although the bump it made did startle him. With his friend Warren, he took up archery and enjoyed travelling in the Okanagan Valley to the shoots where he proved to be a pretty good shot. He was passionate about the bagpipes. He taught his many students to have the same passion and was very pleased with their skill and accomplishments. Doug's father, Pipe Major of the Kelowna Legion Pipe Band for 35 years, taught him to play the bagpipes. In 1968 Doug joined the band and played with them until retiring in 2003. He became Pipe Major in 1979 holding the position for about 20 years in total. Doug kept piping going in Kelowna for many years and was a fine ambassador for the pipe band. He took a couple of years off from being Pipe Major to be Drum Sergeant to bring the drum corp up to par for competition. He played at the World's Pipe Band Competition in Glascow, Scotland four times. Twice he competed with the Kamloops Pipe Band and he led the Kelowna Legion Pipe Band to the World's in 1992 and again in 1997. One of the tunes played with the KLPB was written by Doug. He wrote many tunes. As a challenge to himself, he learned to play the pipes with reversed hands and could switch them mid tune any time there was a sustained "A". He also learned to play them over his right shoulder. Doug also played small pipes, uilleann pipes, violin and piano. In 1992 he met Anne and, with her, enjoyed the rest of his life. His love for her was palpable. Doug was predeceased by his father, James Arthur, his mother, Katherine Doris (Peterman) Arthur, his sister Patricia Louise MacDonald and cousin Heather Arthur. He is survived by his wife, Joan Anne Smyth, his stepson Travis Chad Smyth, and his brother-in-law, Barry MacDonald. Cousins Vickie Andrews, Lesley Arthur, John Arthur, David Arthur and Brian Arthur. He also is survived by his daughter-in-law Kesi and his beloved granddaughters Juniper and Hazel. When we are again able to congregate, I will hold a small gathering at the "Blue House" in Courtenay where we were married after 25 years of being together. A larger gathering will be held at the East Kelowna Hall in Kelowna. I shall be looking forward to seeing you then. His love sustains me.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 24, 2020